NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Brooklyn residents are calling for action on traffic safety in their community.
Local elected officials joined community activists and residents at a news conference in Dyker Heights Saturday morning.
They want the Department of Transportation to complete a traffic study and implement new safety measures in the neighborhood.
They say there have been several accidents recently along several blocks from upper 70s streets to low 80s, between 10th and 11th avenues.
“We are asking the DOT to take every single measure in the tool box possible in order to keep our streets safe,” said State Sen. Andrew Gounardes. “It’s not enough to say we’ll do a study. It’s not enough to put some paint on the ground. We need more stop signs, we need more stop lights.”
The DOT says it will continue to work with the NYPD on addressing the traffic safety concerns of the community.