RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Emergency responders are on the scene after a small plane crashed on the North Fork of Long Island Saturday morning.

The Beechcraft A36 went down at around 9:15 a.m. near Sound Avenue in Southhold, according to the FAA.

Two people were on board. There was no immediate word on their condition.

“This morning around 9:30am, a small plane crashed in our field after flying low over our property. Firefighters, police officers and rescue personnel arrived at the scene within minutes and put out the ensuing fire,” Harbes Farms said in a statement. “This is a sad tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the passengers of the aircraft.”

