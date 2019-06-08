



– An MTA time clock has turned up damaged just days after claims of sabotage surfaced about an LIRR clock meant to track overtime hours.

MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny launched an investigation Saturday after learning of a time-keeping clock at the MTA 38th Street Train Yard in Brooklyn was damaged in an apparent act of vandalism.

Earlier this week, one of the new timekeeping clocks being installed to prevent overtime abuse at a Queens LIRR station was apparently vandalized.

According to Pokorny, its wires were cut.

“For the second time in one week, MTA time-keeping equipment used to ensure accountability and honesty has been vandalized,” said Pokorny. “Riders and taxpayers deserve to have a modern system in place in place to effectively verify when workers arrive at the job, and clock out at the end of their shift. We will not be intimidated by illegal acts of sabotage that are only designed to undermine our efforts to ensure accountability across the MTA and protect taxpayer dollars from misuse.”

The MTA is calling the incident an act of sabotage and encouraging anyone with information to call their confidential tip line.

The LIRR has been under fire after the report found its members took in $162 million in overtime last year.

LIRR unions quickly fired back at the claims someone sabotaged the Queens clock.

“I think before we go out with full press releases calling it sabotage, they should fully investigate to be sure it was in fact sabotage and not an issue with installation. That should take place first before passing judgement on railroad employees,” Anthony Simon, the general chairman of the SMART Transportation Division said.

Overall, the MTA spent $418 million on overtime payments in 2018. Some employees reportedly made more than the head of New York’s Transit Authority, Andy Byford – who made over $325,000.

“This is about stealing. This is about fraud. This is about people saying they worked and charging the taxpayers when they didn’t work,” Gov. Cuomo said last month, blasting the embattled agency’s time and attendance system.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to call the confidential MTA Inspector General tip line at 1-800-MTA-IG4U (1-800-682-4448) or email Complaints@mtaig.org.