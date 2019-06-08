CBSN New YorkWatch Now
FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a missing teenager last seen Wednesday on her way to school on Long Island.

Loraya Johnson (credit: Nassau County Police Department)

Authorities say Loraya Johnson, 15, was last seen leaving her residence to go to school on June 5 at 7:00 a.m. in Freeport, N.Y.

She is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. There was no description of the clothing she was wearing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347.

