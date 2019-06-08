Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist
What a splendid Saturday it was! Plenty of sunshine for most spots along with pleasant warmth and almost no humidity – a perfect day for outdoor activities. Expect mainly clear skies overnight with comfy temps in the 50s to around 60 here in NYC.
Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler with some late day clouds, but still a rather nice day. It’ll remain dry as well despite the extra clouds, but it will become breezy with winds out of the east with some gusts at times.
Monday starts off the the new work week on the muggy side with showers likely and temps in the low 70s, so keep that umbrella handy!