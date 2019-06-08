NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two men for questioning about a string of robberies in Queens.
The men were captured in surveillance video. Police want to talk to them about seven robberies since February.
The robberies took place in Jackson Heights, Long Island City, Elmhurst and Rego Park.
According to police, the robbers have mostly been focusing on cell phones and electronics.
In two cases, women were shoved from behind to the pavement.
In another incident, the robbers had a gun and stole a woman’s purse.
Last month, they allegedly stole a car from a livery cab driver in Long Island City.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.