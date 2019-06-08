Comments
MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A driver is hospitalized after being shot by police in New Jersey during a wild chase.
MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A driver is hospitalized after being shot by police in New Jersey during a wild chase.
Police say it began when they pulled over Lester Krek of Linden for a traffic violation at 2:15 p.m. Friday in Mountainside.
Krek, 32, took off, according to the Union County Prosecutors, triggering a brief police chase. Within minutes, he crashed into a pole on Route 22, according to authorities.
A Union Police sergeant found Krek on Larkspur Drive and the two struggled, according to prosecutors. During the struggle, the sergeant shot Krek.
They were both taken to University Hospital. Krek is expected to survive.
Krek faces charges of disarming a police officer, eluding police, and resisting arrest.
Anyone with information about this incident is being urged to call police at 908-347-8491 or 908-447-6195.