NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 28-year-old woman is recovering Saturday morning after being slashed in the face in the Bronx.
Investigators releases surveillance video of the man they’re looking for.
Police say the suspect asked the victim for directions, then sliced the side of her face when she turned to point.
It happened Thursday just after 2 p.m. on Lafayette Avenue in the Throggs Neck section.
The woman was taken to a hospital where she received multiple stitches.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.