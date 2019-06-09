



Four miles is all it takes and you could help save a life disrupted by a rare tumor.

Approximately 900 to 1,500 cases of Desmoid tumors are diagnosed each year in the United States.

Next Saturday, the 11th annual Lap4Life run-walk at Chadwick Lake in Newburgh will raise money for research.

Maddalena Casabianca founded the nonprofit after losing her brother, Angelo, at the age of 39.

“He battled this disease of nine years – nine years of failed treatments. In the end, his only chance to live was to receive an organ transplant, which he received and which was a success. After a long hospital stay, he returned home to his wife and his three beautiful children,” she explained. “Seven days after that, Angelo contracted a virus and he couldn’t fight it. His immune system was just too weak. So he lost his battle. Our foundation now continues in his memory, raising awareness and funding for Desmoid tumors and organ donation.”

So far, Lap4Life has raised more than a half million dollars.

“Next Saturday, June 15, will make our 11-year anniversary,” said Casabianca. “We’ll have a four-mile run and walk, a kids’ fun run, a community health fair, silent auction, raffles, music, great after party – pretty much something for the whole family.”

For more information about the foundation and this year’s event, click here.