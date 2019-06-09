



— The biggest and brightest stars of Broadway hit the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday for the 73rd annual Tony Awards

CBS2’s Dave Carlin met with nominees and superstar presenters to find out what they love about New York City’s theater scene and celebrating Broadway.

PHOTO GALLERY: Tony Awards 2019 Red Carpet Arrivals

“I grew up, you know, in New York. My first show was in New York, and I was under contract to Rodgers and Hammerstein. They put me under personal contract, so this was, like, what got myself on the road,” actress Shirley Jones said.

“I like every season because I get to see the most incredibly talented, artistic people put everything together and make magic,” actress Judith Light said.

“I have so many friends that are nominated, so it’s going to be an exciting night to be here and cheer them on,” actor Christopher Jackson said.

FULL LIST: Nominations Announced For 73rd Annual Tony Awards

“Hadestown” leads the pack with 14 nominations. “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations” has 12 nods, and “Tootsie” has 11 nominations.

Some stars of those shows talked about hopes, expectations and nerves on a night that’s bound to be unforgettable and possibly career-making.

Lilli Cooper is nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in “Tootsie.”

“For some people, they had a soundtrack, a matinee, getting on the red carpet, then, you know, doing the performance, getting back in their seats. It’s wild, but it’s all, you know, filled with adrenaline and so fun,” she said.

“Broadway is certainly more diverse than ever, more inclusive than ever,” said Andre de Shields, who is nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role in “Hadestown.”

James Corden of “The Late Late Show” hosts for a second time.

“We’re opening the show with quite a big ambitious song,” Corden said on CBS This Morning last week.

Corden also said nowhere else can you see all of the great performances currently on Broadway in one place, and you don’t even have to leave your living room to see them.

TAKE THE POLL: Who Should Win A Tony Award This Year?

The nominees for Best Play are “Choir Boy,” “The Ferryman,” “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus,” “Ink” and “What the Constitution Means to Me.”

The nominees for Best Musical are “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Beetlejuice,” “Hadestown,” “The Prom” and “Tootsie.”

You can watch the 73rd annual Tony Awards hosted by James Corden tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS2.