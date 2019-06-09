THE TONY AWARDSIt's Live On CBS2! While You Watch, Check Out Our Archive Of Exclusive Interviews, Photos, Polls And More!
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Below is a selected list of winners of the 2019 Tony Awards, announced Sunday.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: André De Shields, “Hadestown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Bertie Carvel, “Ink”

