BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey teen was found unconscious at the bottom of a lagoon Saturday evening.
The Brick Township Police Department says a 15-year-old boy was swimming in a lagoon behind a home on Toronto Drive with several friends around 6 p.m.
According to police, the teen went under the water at one point and did not resurface.
After about five minutes, someone noticed he was missing and several people began searching for him.
Police say after diving into the lagoon several times, the homeowner eventually found the teen towards the bottom of the lagoon.
The teen was pulled into a nearby boat. He was unconscious and unresponsive.
The homeowner tried to revive the boy until police, EMTs and paramedics arrived.
The teen was taken to a local medical center via ambulance. The boy’s condition is unknown at this time.