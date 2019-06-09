CBSN New YorkWatch Now
ST. LOUIS (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Boston Bruins have forced Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final against St. Louis.

Boston got goals from stars Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Zdeno Chara on the way to a 5-1 blowout of the Blues in Game 6 on Sunday night.

The Blues got a third-period goal from Ryan O’Reilly that needed video review but otherwise could get nothing past Boston goalie Tuukka Rask.

The deciding game of the best-of-seven series will be Wednesday night in Boston.

