NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this week’s Furry Friend Finder, we introduce you to Teddy and Lance.
Teddy is a 2-year-old, 6-pound Yorkshire Terrier who is very sweet and loving. Teddy is shy at first and is still learning the ropes of housebreaking.
Lance is a 9-year-old, 5-pound Yorkshire Terrier. Lance is quiet, sweet and soulful. Mostly, he loves to cuddle and go where you go.
We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Nine-year-old Lulu was adopted by Linda and Tar, who live on the Westside. Lulu is really enjoying her walks in the park and settled right into her new home.
You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.