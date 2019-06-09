THE TONY AWARDSWatch More Than A Dozen Exclusive Interviews, Previews And More Ahead Of Tonight's Show At 8 P.M.
HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An infant was killed in a vehicle crash in Hackensack on Saturday night.

Police say they received a 911 call just after 9:15 p.m. about a vehicle crashing into a pole on Passaic Street near De Wolf Place.

A Hackensack couple and their four-week-old son were in the vehicle.

According to police, the child sustained head trauma in the crash and was later pronounced dead at a local medical center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Officials did not say if the child’s parents were injured in the crash.

