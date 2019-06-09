NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deli worker was attacked with a machete in Hell’s Kitchen on Saturday morning.

It happened at Liberty Bagel and Deli on Ninth Avenue between 49th and 48th streets.

Surveillance video captured a man walk up to the counter and hit the worker on the shoulder with the weapon, knocking him to the ground.

Video also shows the suspect leaving the store and tossing the weapon.

According to police, the two men were involved in some kind of dispute before the attack.

CBS2 spoke to customers who were shocked by the incident.

“[The deli worker is a] very nice gentleman. He serves me every morning before I go to work to get my breakfast and everything. I’m so glad he’s alright,” one customer said.

“How did he have a freaking machete? He walks in, pow, and walks out, like, OK, I’m gonna go to the next place,” another customer said.

It’s unknown if anyone has been arrested. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.