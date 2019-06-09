Comments
SOUTHOLD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The victims of Saturday’s deadly small plane crash on the North Fork of Long Island have been identified.
Sources tell CBS2 the pilot – 66-year-old Robert Mark, of Oakdale – and his passenger – 57-year-old Susan Quagliano, also of Oakdale – were killed when the Beechcraft A36 went down around 9:15 a.m. near Sound Avenue in Southold.
Amazingly, a dog that was on the plane survived.
The aircraft was en route to Bedford, Mass. from MacArthur Airport.
The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the crash.