THE TONY AWARDSWatch More Than A Dozen Exclusive Interviews, Previews And More Ahead Of Tonight's Show At 8 P.M.
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, North Fork, Southold


SOUTHOLD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The victims of Saturday’s deadly small plane crash on the North Fork of Long Island have been identified.

Sources tell CBS2 the pilot – 66-year-old Robert Mark, of Oakdale – and his passenger – 57-year-old Susan Quagliano, also of Oakdale – were killed when the Beechcraft A36 went down around 9:15 a.m. near Sound Avenue in Southold.

Amazingly, a dog that was on the plane survived.

The aircraft was en route to Bedford, Mass. from MacArthur Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s