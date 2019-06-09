By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist
Good Sunday mornin’, folks! It’s going to be another pleasant day across the area with abundant sunshine, seasonable warmth, and very low humidity… perfect for outdoor activities!
Expect some clouds moving into the area late this evening and overnight ahead of a frontal system that will bring rain into the picture tomorrow. Monday will be a bit cooler but quite damp and muggy with periods of rain likely through the day. The risk for showers and storms continues Monday night.
Tuesday starts off with some showers before skies clear during the afternoon, making for a decent second half of the day with temps in the mid 70s. Wednesday is shaping up to be a beauty with sunshine and temps in the mid 70s once again.