



If your kids are applying for college and don't have the money to pay for their education, student loans are probably their best option.

WithFrank.org is a free service that helps students with the financial aid process.

Charlie Javice, the company’s founder and CEO, says the first stop is FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Need.

“We like to say there’s no one too poor to file FAFSA or too rich to file FAFSA,” Javice said. “If you have a household income that’s probably $250,000 or under, you should likely apply. That being said, if it is over, you still have opportunities for scholarships and grants, so it’s for everyone. So take the few minutes it takes to apply and really see what you’re eligible for because that’s the best starting point you can get before going to college.”

Javice says $40 billion is left on the table each year that students are missing out on.

The company also found students who are majoring in a subject that leads to better job prospects get lower rates.

