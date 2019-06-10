David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox tips his cap after the Cleveland Indians defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in game three of the American League Divison Series to advance to the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on October 10, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)





David Ortiz is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery and his suspected shooter is in custody.

The legendary Boston Red Sox slugger was ambushed Sunday in the Dominican Republic.

Video shows Ortiz, 43, inside a crowded Santo Domingo bar. Authorities said a man got off a motorcycle, approached the three-time World Series champion from behind and shot him in the back.

He was rushed to the hospital, where his father said he was recovering. Leo Ortiz said his son is out of danger and out of surgery, with no major damage to his organs.

He also told reporters he had no idea why someone would have shot his son.

Police said two other people were hurt in the shooting, including a Dominican television host who was with Ortiz.

CBS Boston: David Ortiz Recovering After Being Shot In Ambush At Dominican Republic Bar

The suspect was allegedly captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar and taken to the hospital, where he will be questioned by police. Investigators are working to determine whether Ortiz was the intended target.

The Dominican Republic native is said to frequent the bustling nightlife district where he was shot.

The famed baseball player, known as Big Papi, retired after the 2016 season with 541 homers over his 20-year major league career. He helped lead Boston to three World Series titles.

Our thoughts are with David Ortiz, who is reportedly hospitalized after being shot in his hometown of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, per @Enrique_Rojas1. pic.twitter.com/IH3Qjxn0BT — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2019

Support has been pouring in – from his former team, to the MLB. Former Red Sox teammate Pedro Martinez and New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez also sent out prayers.

I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.

Me siento tranquilo de saber que estás fuera de peligro, usted es fuerte Compai, ya quiero oírle la voz. Orando, nos vemos pronto pic.twitter.com/jdSnNsM7eI — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019

Anxiously waiting for more news. In the meantime, only prayers for @davidortiz, Tiffany and their family. https://t.co/IlE2v4g38t — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 10, 2019

Ortiz’s father added Big Papi will be around for a long time.