Filed Under:Harlem, Local TV, New York, Slashing, Subway, Subway Crimes, subway slashing, Transit Crimes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 60-year-old man and his dog were slashed on the subway in Harlem.

Police said the victim was arguing with a 20-year-old man around 5:15 p.m. Sunday on a northbound 2 train approaching 125th Street.

The suspect, who police said appeared “heavily intoxicated,” brandished a box cutter or similar object and slashed the 60-year-old over his left eye. He allegedly slashed the victim’s pit bull, too.

The 20-year-old was taken into custody and treated for a cut to his forehead. Charges against him are pending.

The 60-year-old was taken to the hospital. There was no word on the condition of his dog.

