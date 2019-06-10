Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 60-year-old man and his dog were slashed on the subway in Harlem.
Police said the victim was arguing with a 20-year-old man around 5:15 p.m. Sunday on a northbound 2 train approaching 125th Street.
The suspect, who police said appeared “heavily intoxicated,” brandished a box cutter or similar object and slashed the 60-year-old over his left eye. He allegedly slashed the victim’s pit bull, too.
The 20-year-old was taken into custody and treated for a cut to his forehead. Charges against him are pending.
The 60-year-old was taken to the hospital. There was no word on the condition of his dog.