



— An aviation expert says it’s going to be a “big job” to get a helicopter off the roof of a Midtown building after Monday’s deadly crash.

Around 1:45 p.m., a helicopter crash-landed on the roof of 787 Seventh Avenue between 51st and 52nd Streets.

Aviation expert Al Yurman spoke to CBS2 about how crews could possibly get the helicopter off the roof of the building, which is more than 50 stories tall.

“They could probably disassemble it up there … and they may have to airlift it off of there. That’s gonna be a project to get it down,” Yurman said. “Or what they could do is get some kind of a lifting device up there and lower parts down piece by piece to the street or a truck. That would probably be the safer way to do it with some kind of a winch and rope situation or chain situation.”

The pilot, identified as Tim McCormick, was killed in the crash. Officials do not believe anyone else was in the helicopter.

No other injuries have been reported.

The FAA said the helicopter was an Agusta A 109E helicopter, and the NTSB will investigate the cause of crash.

The helicopter was privately owned and officials believe it was used for executive travel.