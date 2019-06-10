CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This is the last week to visit the Museum of Modern Art before it closes for more than four months of renovations.

The MoMA is set to undergo a $450 million expansion, cutting six openings in its western wall to connect three floors of new galleries. Plus, 40,000 square feet of space will be added for the museum’s permanent collection.

Friday is the final day for general admission visitors, and Saturday is the last chance for members.

The MoMA is expected to reopen October 21.

To read more about the renovations, click here.

