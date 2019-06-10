Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Notorious B.I.G. will soon have a Brooklyn street named after him.
The legendary rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was born and raised in the borough.
The corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place in Clinton Hill will be renamed “Christopher ‘Notorious B.I.G.’ Wallace Way” at 12 p.m. today.
Wallace, also known as “Biggie Smalls,” was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1997 after leaving a music industry event in Los Angeles.
His mother, window and children are expected to attend the event.