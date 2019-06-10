THE TONY AWARDSWinners Lists, Photo Galleries, Exclusive Videos And More From Broadway's Biggest Night
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Biggie Smalls, Brooklyn, Christopher Wallace, Local TV, New York, Notorious B.I.G.


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Notorious B.I.G. will soon have a Brooklyn street named after him.

The legendary rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was born and raised in the borough.

The corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place in Clinton Hill will be renamed “Christopher ‘Notorious B.I.G.’ Wallace Way” at 12 p.m. today.

Wallace, also known as “Biggie Smalls,” was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1997 after leaving a music industry event in Los Angeles.

His mother, window and children are expected to attend the event.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s