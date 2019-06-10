



– A woman faces a variety of charges after allegedly hitting and killing a bicyclist in Brooklyn

Police say it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Avenue D and 105th Street in Canarsie.

The victim, 29-year-old Mohammed Abdullah, was on an e-bike when he was hit by a white 2007 Infiniti G35 driven “at a high rate of speed” by Treasure Liggins, 22, according to police.

After hitting Abdullah, the Infiniti mounted the curb and slammed into a building, police said.

Abdullah, who friends say was a food deliveryman, was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Liggins had her 4-year-old daughter in the back seat of the car, police said. They were taken to Kings County Hospital where they were treated.

Abdullah’s friends say they can’t believe it.

“He was very friendly if you know him,” said a friend named Mohammed.

“He used to be my tenant and he used to seem like a very decent person, never said anything wrong,” said a man named Rocky.

Liggins now faces a variety of charges, including manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, aggravated driving while intoxicated: With child, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by alcohol.