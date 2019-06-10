Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The crosstown rivalry begins Monday night as the subway series gets underway at Yankee Stadium.
The Mets take on the Yankees, who are coming off their worst week in nearly two months following a 2-4 road trip.
The Mets are struggling to get to the .500 mark.
The Yankees will start Masahiro Tanaka, who just welcomed his second child.
Jason Vargas will start for the Mets.
The Yankees have dominated the subway series, 69-49.