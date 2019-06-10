



A bike safety rally will be held today following a disturbing incident caught on camera.

Video shows a man appear to intentionally drive his car into a cyclist on the West Side Highway in Manhattan.

Both the NYPD and FDNY are investigating the incident.

Police said the driver and cyclist were arguing last Thursday morning near 24th Street and 12th Avenue when it got physical. Video shows the driver hit the cyclist with his car, and then continue to push him forward.

Driver almost hits biker. Biker gets confrontational. Driver takes biker’s phone, proceeds to run him over. Driver should be in jail along with his https://t.co/sKsyCSRCTZ shirt. pic.twitter.com/4O5LGT0Pnl — Liz Gonzales (@TheLizGonzales) June 6, 2019

Police took a complaint for reckless endangerment, but neither man was on the scene when officers arrived.

City officials say the driver did not receive a ticket or any further disciplinary action, but they want him to be held accountable.

City Council members are also pushing for the installation of right-of-way street cameras at intersections. They say cameras would have been able to show what sparked the incident and who was at fault, while bringing a measure of transparency to our roadways.

Monday’s rally for safer streets will get underway around 1 p.m. at City Hall.