NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for a woman accused of punching another woman in the face on the subway in Queens.
The NYPD released surveillance video that shows the suspect pushing a stroller and carrying a baby after the attack.
On the morning of April 15, police said the 53-year-old victim was boarding a southbound E train at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station when she accidentally bumped into the suspect, who was leaving the train.
The suspect allegedly got back on the train and punched the victim in the face, causing pain and bruising to her left eye.
Police said they’re searching for a light skinned woman, approximately 30 years old, last seen wearing a baseball cap, pink shirt and dark pants.
