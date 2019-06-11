



— Got a hankering for burgers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger hot spots in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. YN

First up is Nolita’s YN, situated at 227 Mott St. (between Spring and Prince streets). With 4.5 stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and cocktail bar, which offers burgers and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Shake Shack

Flatiron District’s Shake Shack, located at Madison Square Park, E. 23rd Street and Madison Avenue, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food stand, which offers burgers, ice cream and more, four stars out of 5,531 reviews.

3. Burger & Lobster

Burger & Lobster, a New American spot that offers seafood and burgers in Chelsea, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 5,117 Yelp reviews. Head over to 39 W. 19th St. to see for yourself.

4. Junior’s Restaurant & Bakery – 45th St.

Over in Theater District, check out Junior’s Restaurant & Bakery, which has earned four stars out of 4,144 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and brunch spot, which offers burgers and more, at 1515 Broadway (between 44th Street and Seventh Avenue).

5. Breakroom

And then there’s Breakroom, a Chinatown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 1,519 reviews. Stop by 83 Baxter St. (between Walker and White streets) to hit up the spot to score burgers and tacos next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.