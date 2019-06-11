NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bricks falling from an office building in Midtown sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The street is still closed as investigators work to figure out how this happened, reports CBS2’s Reena Roy.

Witnesses say the two people injured were just walking down 39th Street when the bricks came crashing down from the 17th floor.

People who heard it say it sounded like an avalanche around 9:30 a.m. between 5th and 6th Avenues.

The fire chief here told CBS2 a suspended scaffolding on that floor somehow malfunctioned while two workers were on it.

They were able to get off of it but bricks were sent flying from the building façade, hitting two people below. They were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.

A witness says others were hiding out under a sidewalk shed in fear more debris would fall.

“I just heard this crashing and saw this pile of brick rubble sitting here,” said Ryder Schumacher. “I heard some people yelling and one guy grab his leg.

“Everyone just sort of huddle under the scaffolding because they didn’t know when or if more would be coming down,” he said.

“We went over to the window and you could see the bricks falling,” said Shannon Keith, another witness. “After yesterday it’s just scary you never know what’s going on it’s scary.”

The street is closed with Department of Buildings on scene trying to figure out what caused the incident. Meantime that scaffolding up top has been secured.