NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Closing arguments continue Tuesday in the “Justice for Junior” murder trial of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.
On Monday, attorneys for four of the suspects accused of stabbing 15-year-old Junior pointed the finger at a fifth suspect they claimed went rogue.
Last June, Junior was dragged outside of a Bronx bodega and attacked with knives and a machete.
Lawyers said not all of the defendants intended to kill the Belmont teenager.
They blamed Jonaiki Martinez Estrella for delivering the final blow.
He’s accused of stabbing Junior in the neck.