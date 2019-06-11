CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Justice For Junior, Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, Local TV, New York, The Bronx


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Closing arguments continue Tuesday in the “Justice for Junior” murder trial of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

On Monday, attorneys for four of the suspects accused of stabbing 15-year-old Junior pointed the finger at a fifth suspect they claimed went rogue.

Last June, Junior was dragged outside of a Bronx bodega and attacked with knives and a machete.

Lawyers said not all of the defendants intended to kill the Belmont teenager.

They blamed Jonaiki Martinez Estrella for delivering the final blow.

He’s accused of stabbing Junior in the neck.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s