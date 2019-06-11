



– The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother is due in court Tuesday.

Fotis Dulos will have a new lawyer by his side: Attorney Norm Pattis. Pattis has handled numerous high-profile cases, including the so-called “Manhattan Madam” Anna Gristina in 2012.

Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

They’re accused of dumping items stained with the blood of his estranged wife Jennifer, who disappeared 18 days ago.

“You know, he’s been convicted by, in trial by innuendo in the press. I’m hoping for better from a jury. I’m not seeing a murder here. I’m not necessarily sure I see the tampering,” said Pattis.

Pattis is said to be trying to put together a bond package so Dulos can leave a Bridgeport jail.

Dulos’ girlfriend is already out on bond.

New Canaan police have created a website FindJenniferDulos.com asking the public for tips.