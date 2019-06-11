CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, The Four Seasons


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City icon is closing for good.

The Four Seasons, once known for the power lunch, will serve its final meal.

The restaurant opened in the historic Seagram building in 1959.

For decades it was a go-to destination for celebrities, dignitaries and executives.

In August, it reopened on East 49th Street.

In a statement, the managing partner said the restaurant world has changed and the client base was just not there anymore.

Comments
  1. Terry Mi says:
    June 11, 2019 at 10:20 am

    Sadly people no longer enjoy sitting down for an elegant meal with family and friends.

    A while back we entertained customers there, and they loved it and were very impressed.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s