NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City icon is closing for good.
The Four Seasons, once known for the power lunch, will serve its final meal.
The restaurant opened in the historic Seagram building in 1959.
For decades it was a go-to destination for celebrities, dignitaries and executives.
In August, it reopened on East 49th Street.
In a statement, the managing partner said the restaurant world has changed and the client base was just not there anymore.
Sadly people no longer enjoy sitting down for an elegant meal with family and friends.
A while back we entertained customers there, and they loved it and were very impressed.