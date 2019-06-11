MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey driver saw a terrifying sight on the side of a road. That’s when he pulled over to make a heroic rescue.

Police say John Bishop saw a man dragging a woman into a wooded area last week, off I-295 in Mount Laurel.

Bishop threw his truck into park, ignoring angry honks as he blocked traffic, and went after the suspect.

He said he saw 52-year-old Donald Cramer on top of the woman and sprang into action.

“I said hey! Get off her!” Bishop recalled.

“He came right at me and he grabbed me by my arms… I grabbed his hair real hard… I yanked it backwards and then I slammed him forward onto the ground,” the good Samaritan added.

“I dragged him up by his hair and his neck and I drug him up over the hill and I threw him over the guardrail.”

Three off-duty firefighters eventually pulled over. They helped pin down the suspect until police arrived.