



– The NTSB will be on the scene Tuesday of that deadly helicopter crash landing on the roof of a Midtown building.

It’s still not clear why the pilot was flying in Monday’s dense fog and rain, and in restricted airspace, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngeles reported.

If you live or work in New York, when you hear some kind of aircraft crashed onto a building, your mind probably goes to the worst place. But authorities immediately ruled this was not terrorism.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now tasked with figuring out what exactly happened here.

The helicopter was left charred and unrecognizable after crashing onto a 54 story building in Midtown Monday, bursting into flames on the roof of the skyscraper.

“We just heard a big explosion, saw a lot of people running out of the building,” said Damion James, who works in the building.

The FDNY rushed in as emergency responders shut down several blocks surrounding 51st Street and Seventh Avenue.

“We went to the roof and we saw what was the debris field that was on fire, and that it was contained to the roof and one casualty,” said a responding firefighter.

The pilot, 58-year-old Tim McCormack was killed. He was the only person inside the helicopter.

“The helicopter took off at the 34th Street heliport, and about 11 minutes later crashed across the street from where we are now,” said Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

With dense fog wrapping around the city, sources told CBS2 McCormack, who was possibly heading to an airport in Linden, N.J., radioed to say he was in trouble.

Trump Tower is only a few blocks away, so he’d been flying in a restricted airspace. Authorities still don’t know how, or why.

“It was scary. It reminded me of 9/11 and the fear it put in since then,” said Nipun Joshi.

That gut-wrenching fear is shared by so many New Yorkers when they heard some kind of aircraft crashed into a building, although investigators quickly ruled out terrorism.

“We felt the building shake, like a bounce. For you to feel that, it must have been a hard impact,” one man said.

McCormack is described as an experienced pilot. He was also a volunteer firefighter in Clinton, Dutchess County who twice served as fire chief. Black bunting now hangs outside the firehouse, along with a sign in town reading “You are forever in our hearts.”

“Tim will be exceptionally missed by his department members, not only for his leadership, but his wonderful sense of humor,” said East Clinton Fire Department Chief Don Estes.

An NTSB briefing is expected at the scene later Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 52nd Street remains closed, and there’s no word on when those evacuated will be allowed back inside the building.