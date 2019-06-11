Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It was a blast from the past for two New York City subway cars.
Two Q train cars were found totally covered in graffiti on the Upper East Side.
The painted cars were discovered Sunday night at the 96th Street station.
According to the non-profit media group The City, the taggers worked while train was parked overnight just off the platform.
The incident is now raising concerns about security when subway cars are out of service.