



– There’s a health alert in New Jersey

Officials say a Sussex County man who died in mid-May was confirmed to have a rare illness spread by the bite of an infected tick.

Officials are investigating whether the Powassan virus caused the man’s death.

A second case of Powassan was confirmed last week in an individual who is now recovering at home.

Doctors say symptoms may show up one week to one month after being bitten by an infected tick.

Symptoms include fever, headache, swelling of the brain, swelling of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, and vomiting.

An infected tick must be attached to an individual for several hours before it can transmit the virus, health officials said.

Nine cases have been reported in New Jersey since 2013.

