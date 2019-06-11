



— Curious where New York City’s insiders are eating and drinking? It’s easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which restaurants have been getting extra notice this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are extra cool, right now.

Crown Shy

Open since May 2019, this cocktail bar and New American spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp.

Citywide, New American spots saw a median 2.2 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Crown Shy saw a 93.5 percent increase, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating throughout.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the New American category: Lilly’s Cocktail and Wine has seen a 30 percent increase in reviews, and Kāwi has seen a 74.3 percent bump.

Located at 70 Pine St. (between William and Pearl streets) in the Financial District, Crown Shy offers roasted short ribs, grilled pork chops with turnips, citrus-marinated chicken and more.

Sup Crab

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Chinatown’s Sup Crab, the Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Seafood” on Yelp saw a median 2.4 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Sup Crab bagged a 76.5 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing four-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining two times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

There’s more that’s trending on New York City’s seafood scene: Estiatorio Milos has seen a 58.1 percent increase in reviews.

Open at 97 Bowery (between Hester and Grand streets), Sup Crab serves seafood boils featuring lobster, crab, shrimp, crawfish and more, all cooked with Szechuan spices.

High Lúa Vietnamese Kitchen

Williamsburg’s High Lúa Vietnamese Kitchen is currently on the upswing in the Vietnamese category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as “Vietnamese” on Yelp saw a median 2.4 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, this Vietnamese spot increased its new reviews by 34 percent—and kept its rating consistent at 4.5 stars.

There’s more abuzz in the world of New York City Vietnamese: PhoBar has seen a 29.4 percent increase in reviews.

Open for business at 182 S. Second St. (between Driggs Avenue and Roebling Street) since March 2019, the business offers pork spring rolls, a green papaya salad with poached shrimp and pork shoulder, and a brisket pho topped with onions and scallions.

Forma

Open since February 2019, this pasta shop and Italian spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Italian” on Yelp.

Citywide, businesses tagged “Italian” saw a median 2.1 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Forma saw a 38.9 percent increase, maintaining an excellent five-star rating throughout.

Located at 14 Bedford Ave. (between Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue) in Greenpoint, Forma offers classic dishes like spaghetti, ravioli and lasagna, as well as shrimp scampi, eggplant parmigiana and more.