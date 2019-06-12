



– A House committee has voted to advance the “Never Forget The Heroes Act,” which would extend the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund through 2020.

It now moves to the full House for a vote next month.

“It’s time for us to give responders and survivors peace of mind once and for all and pass this long-term reauthorization to make sure the VCF will be there for them as long as they need it,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House judiciary committee.

The fund covers medical costs of first responders, volunteers and survivors suffering from 9/11-related illnesses.

It was supposed to be funded until 2020, but after a spike in the number of claims, it has run out of money.

A day after 9/11 first responders and advocates made an emotional appeal to Congress, the House Judiciary Committee votes unanimously to renew the Victims Compensation Fund. Bill moves to full house next month @CBSNewYork — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) June 12, 2019

“We are going to make the VCF permanent because there is no other choice. We have a double moral obligation to our 9/11 first responders, survivors, and their families. First, to those who ran to save lives, putting others ahead of themselves. They were selflessly there for us – we now must be there for them. Secondly, to all those our government told it was safe to breathe the air, drink the water – go back to work and school when it wasn’t. We lied to them, and now we need to do everything we can to be there for them and make their suffering less,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney. “This bill is about fulfilling our promise to ‘Never Forget.’ And we won’t stop fighting until we guarantee that this program will be there for anyone and everyone who needs it.”

“We have been calling on Washington to work with the New York State delegation to do this for years. It shouldn’t even be a topic of debate, and it shouldn’t get locked up as part of the usual political gamesmanship in Washington – they need to replenish the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

On Tuesday, comedian Jon Stewart scolded Congress for failing to make sure the victims’ compensation fund never runs out of money.

