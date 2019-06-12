NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking into another case of anti-Semitic graffiti in the city.
Police said someone spray-painted “F*** Jews” on the front door of a medical office late Monday night in Harlem. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. on West 124th Street.
The NYPD released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case.
He’s described as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, last seen wearing a royal blue Adidas jersey, black jeans and black boots.
In May, police said anti-Semitic hate crimes were up 82 percent over the first four months of 2019, compared to the same period last year.
Anyone with any information about the most recent crime is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.
