NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking into another case of anti-Semitic graffiti in the city.

Police said someone spray-painted “F*** Jews” on the front door of a medical office late Monday night in Harlem. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. on West 124th Street.

MORE: Speaker Johnson Meets With Jewish Leaders In Wake Of Latest Anti-Semitic Incident

The NYPD released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case.

He’s described as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, last seen wearing a royal blue Adidas jersey, black jeans and black boots.

MORE: NYPD Says Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes Up Staggering 82 Percent

In May, police said anti-Semitic hate crimes were up 82 percent over the first four months of 2019, compared to the same period last year.

Anyone with any information about the most recent crime is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Comments
  1. Sloba Haterb says:
    June 12, 2019 at 11:52 am

    check the local rabbis for spray paint residue.

    Reply

