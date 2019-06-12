NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman late Tuesday night in Queens and took off.

Family members identified the victim as 47-year-old Nabeela Aziz. She is in critical condition this morning.

Aziz was struck by a white SUV around 11 p.m. near 64th Avenue and 223rd Place in Bayside.

Police are looking for a driver in a white SUV they say hit a 47 year old mother in Bayside, Queens and sped off. The victim has been identified by family as Nabeela Aziz. Her son says she is in critical condition at the hospital. The latest on @CBSNewYork this morning. pic.twitter.com/I7vv193PJn — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) June 12, 2019

Her family told CBS2 she was crossing the street with her husband and daughter when the SUV made a left turn at what they believe was 40 to 50 miles per hour and hit her. The impact sent her flying down the street.

Aziz’s husband tried to chase the car, but it allegedly sped off.

“I hope they really catch this person, whoever it is. Because the way I feel right now about the person – it’s pretty inhumane,” said her son, Tamoor Tariq. “He hit my mom and just ran off without even checking if she’s fine or not. Didn’t even call the police, he just ran away. So I really do hope they catch him.”

The family returned to the scene of the crash early Wednesday morning to look for a necklace they say flew off when she was hit.

“She’s unconscious right now. She had internal head bleeding. The doctor said that the bleeding has stopped for now, but there is obviously some brain damage, because she was bleeding,” said Tariq. “For now, they say she’s pretty good for what happened, for what took place.”

The search continues for the driver of the SUV, which family members believe was a Dodge.