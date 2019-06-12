BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Vacant storefronts could be the signs of a lagging economy or depressed neighborhood.
So, one local mayor is introducing a plan to fill his town’s storefronts, by using economic incentives for entrepreneurs.
On Wednesday, CBSN New York’s Meg Baker saw firsthand what’s happening in many towns and cities in the form of empty store fronts. Now, Brick Township officials are trying to combat the problem with new incentives for business owners.
Many big box shops are closing because of digital competition, leaving shopping centers like the one off Hooper Avenue with space to fill.
Mayor John Ducey has created a program for new business owners. If they are interested in renting a space less than 5,000 square feet, permit fees will be waived.
The mayor said the program has been successful and the township is seeing empty store fronts light up once again.