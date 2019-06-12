CBSN New YorkWatch Now
TOWN OF HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man was found dead inside his Dix Hills home Tuesday night.

Suffolk County police said Armindo Reis suffered a gunshot wound.

The 74-year-old lived alone on Penn Drive.

Neighbors told police they couldn’t get ahold of Reis and contacted his son, who entered the house and found his father unconscious.

Reis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

