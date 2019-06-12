KINGWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities made a disturbing find in New Jersey – nearly 200 dogs that were abandoned and living in squalor.

Hunterdon County prosecutors say 188 dogs were recovered at a home in Kingwood Township in western New Jersey on Tuesday.

Local animal rescue workers removed dozens of dogs, who were ranging from puppies to several years-old.

The SPCA said most of them were terriers and many of the dogs are pregnant and haven’t had any medical care.

“There are a host of medical issues dealing with every dog, everything from overgrown nails, to being severely matted and dirty,” Ross Licitra, the executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA said.

The dogs are getting a full check-up. They will have time to rest and readjust, before going up for adoption.

The homeowners have not been identified, but an animal cruelty investigation is ongoing.