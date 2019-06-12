



Father’s Day is coming up this weekend, and CBS2’s Alex Denis is here to help with some last-minute gift ideas for the man who has everything.

She asked Trae Bodge, of SlickDeals.net, how to find something he’ll love without breaking the bank.

“We will see lots of deals on those ‘dad items,’” Bodge said. “I hate to stereotype that way, but things like tools, team gear, other kind of manly items.”

Even the coolest of dads will appreciate a high-tech upgrade of his favorite things.

If your dad loves his old analog watch or vintage fitness tracker, upgrade him to an Apple Watch. The Series 3 now starts at $279.

If your dad is the hiking, biking and camping kind of guy, he’ll definitely appreciate an upgrade to his old flashlight. The BioLite is super compact and is four tools in one: charger, headlamp, lantern and bike kit. That will cost you only $40.

Does your dad’s old wallet offer RFID protections? If he’s in need of this data protection feature, FlowFold makes a slim, inexpensive version that’s available on Amazon for around $15.

What about the dad who loves to game?

“We see a lot of deals in the indoor entertainment category, like streaming, video games. And then also a lot of movie theaters do family specials,” said Bodge.

If nothing else, try to spend time together.

Americans will spend a record $16 billion on Father’s Day gifts this year, according to the National Retail Federation.