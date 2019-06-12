CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD says a man who was shot and killed while walking his dog in Manhattan was likely an innocent bystander.

Winston McKay, 40, was fatally shot around 2:20 a.m. Monday near Amsterdam Avenue and West 146th Street in Hamilton Heights.

Police said he was out walking his dog when he came across a confrontation between two men across the street.

One shot was fired, striking McKay in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with a severed artery but succumbed to his injuries.

Police said he did not appear to be the intended target.

No arrests have been made and there’s no word on the suspects.

