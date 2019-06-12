Comments
WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A solemn memorial was held Tuesday for a young military cadet from New Jersey – killed during a training accident at West Point.
Hundreds packed the gym at West Orange High School where 22-year-old Christopher Morgan was a star wrestler.
Morgan died last week when the military vehicle he was in rolled over.
Nineteen cadets and two soldiers were also hurt in the accident.