CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


It’s a beautiful afternoon out there! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s, and a low relative humidity will keep it nice and comfortable.

(Credit: CBS2)

Enjoy the nice day while it lasts because clouds will start to gather in the late afternoon to early evening and thicken as the night goes on.

(Credit: CBS2)

The rain, which will be heavy at times, will start early Thursday and continue through the morning commute.

(Credit: CBS2)

The rain will clear out in the early afternoon but clouds will stick around through the evening along with a chance for scattered showers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s