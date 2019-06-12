Comments
It’s a beautiful afternoon out there! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s, and a low relative humidity will keep it nice and comfortable.
Enjoy the nice day while it lasts because clouds will start to gather in the late afternoon to early evening and thicken as the night goes on.
The rain, which will be heavy at times, will start early Thursday and continue through the morning commute.
The rain will clear out in the early afternoon but clouds will stick around through the evening along with a chance for scattered showers.