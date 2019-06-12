



New York City is quickly turning into the wild west this summer, as a rash of shootings across the five boroughs has left several innocent bystanders with bullet wounds.

CBS2 has learned that, this month alone, seven people have been struck by stray bullets in six different incidents in the city. The most recent was Wednesday morning.

There were four incidents last week across New York City:

June 4 – A 15-year-old girl was shot in thigh while sitting on a bench on a basketball court in Bushwick.

– A 15-year-old girl was shot in thigh while sitting on a bench on a basketball court in Bushwick. June 5 – A seven-year-old Bronx boy was shot in the leg while walking home from school with his grandmother.

– A seven-year-old Bronx boy was shot in the leg while walking home from school with his grandmother. June 5 – Two elderly women were shot while sitting in their Queens home at 11:45 p.m. Both survived.

– Two elderly women were shot while sitting in their Queens home at 11:45 p.m. Both survived. June 7 – An East Harlem woman was shot in arm at 102nd Street and Madison Ave.

As bullets flew through a Bronx neighborhood, one hit a car – piercing the windshield. More importantly, an innocent woman got shot on a street she’s walked on for years.

“I can’t believe it’s me right now,” Angela Saltarelli said.

It happened on a block in the Bronx where parents push strollers and children enjoy their local playground. The stray bullet left Saltarelli’s arm gushing with blood.

“I looked down and I’m like ‘oh my god, oh my god, I’m shot, I’m shot!’”

Wearing a bandage and her hospital ankle bracelet, the 39-year-old told CBS2’s Jessica Layton she got caught in the crossfire of a fight as she walked to work Wednesday morning on Williamsbridge Road.

Witnesses nearby wrapped her arm and rushed her to a local hospital. Angela is the second victim of random gunfire in the city just this week.

“My husband was an innocent person that died,” Terry Solomon said.

Solomon is still crushed and confused over the loss of his partner of 18 years. While walking their dog Monday morning, Winston McKay unknowingly walked into a fight and was shot in the leg near his home in Hamilton Heights.

MORE: NYPD: Surveillance Video Shows Gunman Who Killed Innocent Bystander Walking His Dog In Hamilton Heights

Police released disturbing surveillance video of a suspect in a hooded sweatshirt appearing to point his rifle toward his intended target before shooting the 40-year-old man who was just minding his own business.

“Innocent people are dying out here for what? Because you’re arguing with somebody that you can’t just walk away from?” Solomon said.

The suspects in both crimes are still on the run. While Solomon struggles with the pain of losing a loved one, Saltarelli is grateful her wound will eventually heal.

“I have to be strong and have to get back out there, I can’t let this stop me from living my life,” Saltarelli said.

Police told CBS2 that they have surveillance video from both incidents. They hope it will lead them to their suspects.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.