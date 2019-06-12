Comments
BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (CBSNewYork) – Surviving a horrifying crash is nothing to sneeze at, but in this case, it might be.
A driver who flipped his SUV in the Nashville suburb of Belle Meade told local authorities a sneezing fit caused him to lose control of his vehicle.
A group of good Samaritans who witnessed the crash rushed to the man’s aid and helped push his SUV upright.
Just minutes after he was rescued, the lucky driver’s car began to smoke and then burst into flames.
The driver reportedly only suffered a bruised arm the wreck.
Experts say that if you feel a sneeze coming while you’re driving, try to pull over to the side of the road and give yourself several car lengths between you and other drivers.